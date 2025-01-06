Raiders' Jakobi Meyers Proves to Be Superior to Davante Adams
The Las Vegas Raiders dumped a lot of baggage in 2024 when they parted ways with wide receiver Davante Adams, who proved to be a toxic presence in the building and wanted to be elsewhere.
Adams got his wish and ended up with the New York Jets and his former Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. To say the least, Adams did not do much better with the Jets. His final numbers were lackluster for his standard -- 85 receptions, 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns.
Remember, he wanted to leave the Raiders' carousel of quarterbacks.
We reported throughout the offseason that Jakobi Meyers, one of the most overlooked wide receivers in the league, was the real weapon in the Raiders' offense. He proved it to be true, tallying 87 receptions for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns, despite staying with the instability at quarterback between Gardner Minshew II, Aidan O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder, along with a shaky play-caller situation after offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was fired and replaced by interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner.
Both wide receivers had similar numbers. One left the Raiders for perceived greener pastures.
Adams himself even acknowledged Meyers' prowess as a pass-catcher.
"He's the best-kept secret in the league for me,"Adams said in May of last year. "I watch tapes of guys that people know and respect, but not as far as superstars. I love watching his tapes; I'd be watching the third guy if I like what he does."
Our Raiders On SI beat writer Hondo Carpenter was ahead of most in forecasting Meyers' step to the next level, praising the wide receiver during training camp.
"Someone [asked] me, [if I have] ever seen a wide receiver have as good of a camp as Jakobi has this year and I’ve only seen one. Calvin Johnson,” Carpenter said on the Las Vegas Raiders Insider podcast. “I remember there was a camp with Calvin Johnson where anything that came his direction, he caught. And that’s [been] Jakobi [this year]. I know he’s different. He’s not the same kind of receiver. I’m not saying he’s Calvin Johnson, but what I am saying is he’s performing at a level like that.”
Meyers has proven he can carry the workload as a No. 1 option, and paired with tight end Brock Bowers, the Silver and Black could have a formidable air attack with the right quarterback.
