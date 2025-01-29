Raiders LB Robert Spillane and the Art of Tackling
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane has been a great addition to the franchise. Since becoming a Raider, Spillane has been one of the best linebackers in the National Football League. Spillane has also been one of the best defensive players for the Silver and Black. Spillane has been a tackling machine over the last couple of seasons.
Now that the Raiders have found their new head coach in Pete Carroll and a new general manager in John Spytek, they will need to find a way to not let Spillane leave the building and go to a new team next season.
Spillane is set to become a free agent once the new league year starts in March. He will be one of the top free agents many teams will look to sign. The Raiders have to find a way to get Spillane a new deal.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked to Spillane in an exclusive episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Yeah, there are so many things that go into being a great tackler," said Spillane. " I do not even look at myself as a great tackler yet. I am still trying to perfect the craft. I am on this constant journey of learning and growing as well. One of my favorite tackling coaches has been AP [Antonio Pierce]. He always says get the guy on the ground. And that resonated with me. He said do what you got to do to get him on the ground. I loved how AP says it so pointedly ... Whether you have to scratch and claw, you gotta go underneath somebody. You gotta go around somebody, you gotta go through somebody. Get the ball carrier on the ground. And that is what I kind of live by as a linebacker."
Spillane came into the league as an undrafted free agent. And everywhere he has gone so far he has taken full advantage of his opportunities.
Spillane has made himself into one of the best linebackers around the league. Spillane brings energy to the defense, and he has been a leader, especially last season when multiple veteran starters went down with injuries. Spillane wants to remain a Raiders and that has to be a priority for the Silver and Black this offseason.
