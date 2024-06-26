Raiders Legend Applauds Crosby for Being a Leader
Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby is the heart and soul of the Silver and Black.
Crosby is the emotional leader on and off the field for the Raiders, and one of his unwritten tasks is to bring along young players and help them develop.
He has done this for Malcolm Koonce, who had a breakout season in 2023, and hopes to do it for Tyree Wilson, who has the physical abilities to be a star pass-rusher in the NFL.
Crosby’s natural ability to take players under his wing and help them navigate life in the NFL has caught the eye of a Raiders’ legend: Hall-of-Fame defensive lineman Howie Long.
Long joined Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush," and applauded Crosby for being a leader, comparing it to how former players brought him up.
“You’ve taken some of the young guys under your shoulder, and I think that’s a really good thing,” Long said to Crosby. “I think that was always a part of the organization at that time, whether it was Art Shell, or Gene Upshaw, or Lyle Alzado, or Ted Hendricks. Great, great players who had a great history there, had won Super Bowls, and kind of give you guidance, as this is what it takes to be, what it takes to practice, what it takes to play, this is what it means to be a Raider, and the culture.”
Long praised Crosby for re-establishing and rejuvenating that Raiders culture and told him he has fans in the former player community.
“I know you talk a lot about culture," Long said. "The culture was an important thing, and you come in and -- I don’t want to say it was void of that, but it had to be kind of recreated. History is a great thing, and I know you appreciate history and the players that have come before you, but I think you kind of establishing a new kind of culture and making your own history is exciting for all of us to watch.”
Crosby has already established himself as one of the all-time Raiders greats. He will try to capitalize on that by bringing the team another Lombardi Trophy.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Long and Crosby.
