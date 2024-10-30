Raiders Legend Has Powerful Message For Spiraling Team
The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-6, and the future is dismal in the desert. The Silver and Black still haven't found an answer for the offense, with struggling quarterback Gardner Minshew II at the helm, and leading the way is Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy. It seems to get worse by the week.
Former Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown is a legend of the game and a Hall of Famer. The nine-time Pro Bowler still has a deep connection with the franchise he found success with in the 1990s, and he recently sounded off on the Raiders' struggles with a subtle message for the team.
"Ya'll know I love you. Love you, appreciate you, always will, always have," Brown said. "I say this a lot when I get cameos and all that stuff, a lot of what I did, I did for you. Because I understood you were going to be there supporting us, and I had to perform because I'm scared of you. So that was fun. But I realize that you guys are gonna do what you did, the least I could do was give an effort. I hope you guys are proud of that."
Effort is everything in the NFL; it can mean the difference between wins and losses. Such as understanding "the moment" and taking advantage of situational football.
Despite losing what was actually a very winnable game against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Antonio Pierce showed positivity on Monday when he spoke of the team's mindset and unity.
"I mean, they were good for what would be good after a loss, if that makes sense," Pierce said. "There was no pointing fingers, there was no -- get back to work. Like I told the guys today, we got to do this for another nine weeks. And that's what we signed up for. So, it's not easy, it's tough, don't like it, wish it was easier, wish I could come in here with a smile and give you all the right answers, but we're still searching for the answers. And that's our job."
