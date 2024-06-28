Raiders Legend Recalls Stories About Lyle Alzado
If you ask any former Los Angeles Raiders player if they have any stories about legendary defensive lineman Lyle Alzado, they will certainly have more than one.
The late Alzado posted 23 sacks in just four seasons with the Raiders. He was a two-time First-Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler throughout his career.
Hall of Famer Howie Long had things to say about Alzado, one of the toughest and most feared players in the league during his career.
Long joined current Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush," and talked about some of his experiences with Alzado.
“Lyle would kick you, throw you, rip your helmet off, chuck it 20 yards downfield,” Long said. “He was like – I used to walk in and say – I say good morning and base the rest of my day on how he responded. At one point, we got him a mood ring. The mood ring was either on white and bright or down and brown. He was that volatile. He was a sweetheart of a guy, he was the hottest of hotheads. One time, we were down at the gym in Venice, and he took a ten-pound plate and just chased these guys around the gym, beating them with a ten-pound plate.”
Long said Alzado was someone who could blow up at any point.
“I called him ‘Three Mile Lyle,’ because you never knew when Three Mile Lyle was going to blow," he said. "He was a nuclear plant. He really was.”
Long then recalled a story about Alzado’s habits.
“1982, we practiced in Oakland and played in L.A.," he said. "It was a strike-shortened year. Lyle told me I was living with him at the Oakland Airport Hilton. We had a single room with two queen beds. Every night at 9 o’clock, he got a piece of chocolate cake and a glass of milk, and he’d eat it, drink it, shut the light off, shut the TV off. Never, ‘Hey, are you watching this?’ or ‘Do you mind if I shut this off? I’m 22 years old, 23 years old. I hear you, man, that’s what Lyle said. That’s that ‘dawg’ again.”
Alzado was a unique player with an unrelenting play style. He was also well-known for his lovely personality off the field.
