Raiders Legend Shares Thoughts on Tom Brady's Role with Team
The Las Vegas Raiders have a new minority owner in town.
Seven-time Super Bowl champion and arguably the greatest NFL player of all time, Tom Brady, will join the Silver and Black as an owner.
It was a long wait for Brady to finally be approved, but that honor finally came to him earlier this week.
Brady was not a bashful player, and he may not be bashful in an executive role. Mark Davis runs the Raiders as the majority owner, but is it possible Brady plays a major role as a minor owner?
Legendary Raiders fullback Marcel Reece seems to think so.
Reece joined Jim Rome on "The Jim Rome Show" this week, wheree he sharede his thoughts.
“Tom’s a really good friend and Mark is family to me and a mentor, as everyone knows,” he said. “I will say this: Mark does nothing without a ton of thought in it, and this was a long time coming. It took a lot of time and effort for this to happen and to come to fruition. I’ll say this: I think that Tom is going to be able to be as hands-on as Tom wants to. Mark doesn’t want figureheads; he doesn’t need figureheads. What he wants and desires is success. Period. He got that from his dad, Al Davis. He wants success.”
Reece brought up a point that many Raiders fans are considering regarding this team's current state.
“So, when you have a team, and especially right now, even in the immediate, who is reeling and looking for a quarterback, who better to evaluate any quarterback than the greatest quarterback to ever play the game? So, I will say this: Tom Brady is going to be able to be as hands-on as Tom Brady wants to.”
Reece spent one season as Davis's Chief of Staff, so he has firsthand experience of how he operates. If Brady wants to be heavily involved in running the team, Reece believes he will have that opportunity.
Brady will be a new voice in the Raiders’ organization. He can provide a fresh, new perspective to the team, especially offensively and at quarterback.
Raiders fans are already excited about what Brady could bring to the Silver and Black.
