Raiders Legend 'Sick Of' Constant Turmoil Team Faces
The Oakland Raiders didn't undergo much hardship during Charles Woodson's early years with the organization.
They made three straight deep playoff runs, including trips to the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl, an era recognized as one of the best in the history of the franchise.
Today, hardship is all the Raiders seem to face. The latest setback, of course, is the Davante Adams situation. The star wideout reportedly told the organization he wants to be traded last week, and it seems a move could be coming shortly.
Woodson is frustrated with the turmoil his former team has had to suffer through in recent years.
"Just trying to figure out why we can't have nice things with the Raiders," Woodson said on FOX NFL Kickoff on Sunday. "It's always something. I just think about over the years, we think about a guy like Khalil Mack, one of the premier pass rushers in the league, fourth overall pick. All of a sudden, we ship him out of the door. Last year, there's an opportunity -- I don't know how real it was -- but CJ Stroud's the quarterback. He's sitting there at 2. Maybe we be aggressive to move up. We don't do it. And now what we have is a premier receiver in the NFL in Davante Adams. We just come off a win where Max Crosby is not in, Davante's not in. And guess what we're talking about? One of our guys wants to leave the team. So, it just seems like we're always in the sports news and media for all the wrong reasons all the time, man. So, as a former player, fan of the Raiders, I'm sick of it."
Adams is in his third season with the Raiders. After constant speculation throughout his time with the Silver and Black that Adams has wanted out, the murmurs have finally come true.
"it seems like today, I think that players are taking matters into into their own hands more and more. And they also, they're almost acting like little mini organizations. When you think about organizations -- and what I mean is that if you're a great player, you get paid a contract for your services. As soon as you decline, that organization will say, 'You know what? We're going to find a way to move on from you, try to replace you, maybe restructure your contract.'
"And what players are saying nowadays is that, 'If the organization is not doing right by me, you're not bringing me in the quarterback that can get me the touches I need -- in this case, Devante Adams not happy with what's going on with the Raiders -- or the draft is not the way you think it should be, Hey, I'm 32 years old I got a few good years left. I want to win.' And if they don't feel like they're winning now where they're at, then they're saying. 'You know what? I'm going to fire you, organization. I'm going to look to go to another organization.' So, it seems like that's happening more and more these days."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.