Raiders Legend Sounds Off On Recent Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of changes from the beginning of the season, firing offensive coordinator Luke Getsy after nine games this season. Scott Turner has since stepped in Getsy's place and brought a new life to the Raiders offensive line.
Former Las Vegas Raider cornerback Eric Allen has early confidence in what he saw Turner bring to this offense when he spoke on "Raiders Round Table" with JT The Brick breaking down the Raiders-Dolphins game.
"I thought Scott (Turner) did a great job. I thought he pumped some energy into this offense; I thought you saw exactly what they wanted to accomplish," Allen said. "Pace was there, just did not have enough opportunities to control the ball, and I think the Miami Dolphins really took control of the offensive possession."
In Turner's debut of this offense, the Raiders recorded 268 passing yards, 60 rushing yards, two passing touchdowns, and one interception. Gardner Minshew was given the chance to step into the starting quarterback position again after a struggling year so far, Allen felt he did a nice job moving the football.
"It wasn't an offense that said, 'Hey, we are going to have these designed plays.' They figured out a way to get the ball to their playmakers," Allen said. "Alexander Mattison's been doing this all season long, why not continue doing these screens out the back field."
Brock Bowers and Mattison had themselves good receiving games in Week 11. Bowers recorded his first 100+ receiving-yard game in his career, and Mattison finished with 50 receiving yards in three receptions, averaging 16.7 yards per reception.
The Raiders have been hit by the injury bug all season and only added names to the list after Week 11. The team is seeing more reserves starting to land playing time due to their starter's injuries, which Eric Allen believes can benefit the youngsters on the squad in the future, even if it did not work out in Week 11.
"When you are sitting in the film room, and you're a reserve player, you're really focused on what your responsibility would be in whatever situation it is," Allen said. "There are mental errors that happen to guys who are reserves; you're not really a custom to having your responsibility change from one man to another."
