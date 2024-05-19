Raiders Looking to Make a Good First Impression During OTAs
The Las Vegas Raiders had a successful draft filled with top-end talent, players that have the intangibles that head coach Antonio Pierce is looking for, and more. The rookies had a successful rookie minicamp -- but Pierce referred to that as grade school.
Now, option team activities, or OTAs, will introduce the rookies to the organization and the NFL on a slightly bigger scale.
OTAs are a voluntary minicamp that permits 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. No live contact is allowed.
It is an opportunity for players to get back on the football field before mandatory camp in June. They can re-acclimate themselves with the system they play within, learn, and even prove themselves to a coaching staff. It is more beneficial for younger players or players that are less established on the roster than veterans.
Tight end Brock Bowers was tagged as a generational talent from the start, long before he was taken No. 13 by the Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft. His big-play ability as an explosive receiving tight end is well-documented, as is his blocking ability.
A strong OTA from Bowers will excite the Raiders even more about their first-round investment, who will potentially be a force in two-tight end sets with 2023 first-round tight end Michael Mayer. Mayer will also utilize a strong OTA.
Bowers was recently in Los Angeles for the National Football League Player's Association Rookie Premiere, an event that invited 40 rookies from around the league. They even allowed rookies to learn about the business elements surrounding football and gain exposure with partner brands such as trading card company Panini America, FedEx, and more.
Bowers will now get back to work with the Raiders.
Another player looking to show that the hype is real is second-round interior offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson. Widely regarded as a steal, Powers-Johnson could potentially start at right guard for the Raiders on Day 1.
OTAs could be vital for late-round picks Dylan Laube, Trey Taylor, and M.J. Devonshire. All are versatile players for their respective positions, looking to make the roster and contribute on special teams. A good showing from them could help their chances.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.