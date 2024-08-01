Raiders' Marcus Epps on How Defense Can Build Off Strong Finish to 2023 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders' defense was undoubtedly the best area of their game last season.
It was the defense that led the Silver and Black in that second-half push last season, from the defensive line to the linebackers to the secondary.
For Raiders safety Marcus Epps, it was just what he expected from the unit when he joined the team as a free agent last year.
"I feel like we just reached a point last year where the chemistry came together, everybody started trusting each other, trusting the plan, trusting PG [Patrick Graham]," Epps recently said in training camp. "So, I feel like that led into a lot of how we were able to play toward the end of last year.
The Raiders are returning the majority of that defense and, of course, even added one of the top defensive tackles in the league in Christian Wilkins.
"Then this year, I feel like -- we all feel like -- we can really build off of those last few games, and I feel like these first few days of camp, we've been doing that, we've been bringing energy, and I like where we're at right now," Epps said.
That energy is being felt so far in camp, as the Raiders' defense is collectively expressing excitement after every positive play.
"It's a lot of fun, man," Epps said. "We're bringing a lot of energy, That's what we're supposed to do on the defensive side of the ball, especially. We feel like we have an opportunity to be an elite group, but we got to continue to put that work in every day, bring that energy every day and keep growing every day."
The Raiders are looking to make sure the defense won't be the only unit pulling the weight this season. Epps said he has seen improvement from that side of the ball.
"Everybody on that side of the ball is working hard," Epps said. "There's so many playmakers over there, and I know they're going to do what they need to do. My job is to focus on what I need to do and what the defense needs to do. And I know all the leaders on the offensive side of the ball, they're going to do what they need to do on that side and continue to work each day."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.