Raiders' Maxx Crosby Advocating For Signing of Steelers Star
The Las Vegas Raiders' run game was abysmal in 2024.
They were dead-last in the league for rushing yards per play (3.57) and rushing yards per game (79.8). It made them one of the worst teams on third down (getting to favorable positions on second and third down are a direct consequence) and in the redzone.
It all trickled into other areas to make for a poor offensive performance in 2024 outside of Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers. Running backs Zamir White, Alex Mattison, and Sincere McCormick weren't the entire problem. Yes, White didn't live up to the expectations that were placed upon him, Mattison seemed to be the best option and McCormick was hit-or-miss.
The offensive line was banged up for a good portion of the season and the poor play-calling from Luke Getsy, a regrettable hire who was fired in November, was a big part of the problem. When interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner took over, it slightly improved.
Addressing the run game will be a big priority for whoever minority owner Tom Brady brings in as head coach and general manager. Some mock drafts have the Raiders taking a running back in the second or third round as a result.
But star edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who is the organization's best player and the loudest voice from the locker room, might have a solution. On his podcast, "The Rush", he advocated for the signing of Pittsburgh Steelers 1,000-yard rusher Najee Harris.
"Why not? He's from the Bay," Crosby said. "Najee's a baller... Anybody that could help when it comes to winning and being a culture guy, a leader, that's the type of guy you want around. You've seen Najee; he's played four years in the league and has had 1,000 yards every single season. That alone is impressive. He's a tough mf'er, and hard to tackle, too... I'd love to have a guy like Najee around. Selfishly, he could come to Vegas all day."
The Steelers declined Harris' fifth-year option and he is to hit free agency this offseason. The Sporting News' Mike Moraitis seemed to advocate for Harris' potential with the Raiders as a running back with a lot left to offer.
"He doesn't have the best vision when it comes to finding holes and isn't exactly explosive, but Harris also had a lackluster offensive line in front of him and an offense that allowed teams to stack the box against him," Moraitis wrote. "Harris can be an above-average running back with a good supporting cast around him, and he's a threat to catch the ball out of the backfield, also. While he isn't the sexiest option for the Raiders at running back, he'd be an upgrade over anyone the team had in 2024. Perhaps with a little nudging from their best player, the Raiders might consider bringing Harris in this offseason."
