Raiders Maxx Crosby Calls Out Fakers
Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby is one of the faces of the National Football League for a reason. Sure, there is the ability he displays each and every Sunday (or Thursday or Monday).
He is an excellent football player -- a combination of length, raw power, and speed. He has all the right tools and moves to overwhelm blockers and overrun ball carriers (he is, analytically, one of the best edge defenders against the run).
Then there is his relentless motor and ability to pursue the quarterback. And his work ethic and toughness, iconic enough for head coach Antonio Pierce to build the Raiders in Crosby's image. Put a Crosby-type player at as many positions as possible.
Relentless, tough football players that want to win at all costs.
Of course, Crosby's unique, honest personality is one of his biggest hallmarks. It is what makes him who he is. Crosby is not fake. As such, tolerating the fakers isn't really his thing. Perhaps that is why Crosby wears his battle scars and his struggles with a sort of pride.
He doesn't need to cover it up.
"That's who I am today. I don't give a f---. That's what I hated the most is hiding," Crosby told Complex's Eddie Gonzalez. "If I'm going to be sober, I'm going to be clean, I'm going to be open about it. And also I could really help somebody else. And there's so many people going through that shit and they hide it and hide it and hide it. And then it never allows 'em to be clean for good. Because you can't live that way hiding that type of baggage.
"I could inspire others. And I talk about being an icon and stuff like that. You can't shy away from nothing. You're going to take bullets. It's going to be ups and downs. It's still to this day, bro, it's not easy. I still go through a lot. You have no idea. The higher you go, the harder they try to bring you back down. And all that happened in my life for a reason. And it continues to happen because God's going to give his toughest task to his strongest soldiers. And I believe I'm one of 'em. So that's just really what it is."
