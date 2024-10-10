Raiders' Maxx Crosby Elaborates on Pat McAfee's Response
Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby did not take too kindly to former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi's implications on "The Pat McAfee Show." The former Raider employee seemed to question Crosby's absence (while injured) from the Raiders sideline during their Week 4 matchup.
In response, McAfee wanted to clarify there was no problem between he and the All-Pro defensive end.
For those that listened to the answer you know, further than 45 seconds in, he goes, 'There's one particular guy who has one day in the week who's a former GM.' It's like okay, he's talking about Michael Lombardi, thank god," McAfee said. "I'm very happy that he's not just lumping us all into that thing, because Maxx Crosby fights for fun. I don't want to be on the wrong side of that guy. We are fans of Maxx Crosby."
On Crosby's podcast, "The Rush," he settled the whole situation between himself and the former punter-turned-personality. He also continued his criticism of Lombardi.
"Pat McAfee, who's like my brother, I f---ing love Pat, we know Pat," Crosby said. "He's a f---ing G ... all those guys are incredible. You're on the biggest platform and you're creating, trying to create s---. Everybody knows why you don't like the Raiders, we don't even have to speak about that that's well documented. So don't put my name in your mouth unless you really know what the f--- is going on. That's really all I have to say about that. I just had to address it one time.
"I talked to Pat. I'm going to leave our conversation to ourselves, but like that's the other thing too. I know Pat is smart, me and Pat are boys. Some people were like, I'm coming after the McAfee guys and I'm like, come on bro. I know the producer really well, me and Pat, we talk on the phone. Pat hit me up first ... it ended with 'I love you bro,' 'I love you bro.' And that was it. And we are beyond cool, I love those dudes. But yeah, [Lombardi] just happens to be on their show once a week or whatever ... It has nothing to do with them, to clarify it."
