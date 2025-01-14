BREAKING: How Latest Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Rumor Impacts Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have started their search for the next head coach of the Silver and Black. The team will be looking for the right fit to lead the franchise back to their winning ways.
After the Silver and Black hire their next head coach, they will start their search for the next franchise quarterback.
The Raiders can find their next quarterback in multiple ways. They can select their quarterback in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, sign a quarterback in free agency, or they can do both. The team owns the sixth overall pick in the draft. The Raiders have multiple options, but they have to get a quarterback that best fits what they are trying to do with the offense in Las Vegas.
One quarterback that the Raiders have been linked to all year and still is, is Shedeur Sanders. Sanders finished his college career at the University of Colorado. Sanders has made it known about his interest in being drafted by the Silver and Black. Sanders is also familiar with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady.
Sanders is a top quarterback in the upcoming draft and is expected to be a top pick.
One latest draft rumor is favoring the Raiders.
According to NFL Rookie Watch, Sanders is rumored to not play for some NFL teams if drafted by them.
"Sheduer Sanders is reportedly rumored to “not be permitted” to play for the Jets if he were to be selected there in the NFL Draft," said NFL Rookie Watch on X/Twitter. "That makes the Browns and the Jets as two franchises that Deion Sanders reportedly “wouldn’t” let his son play for. The Jets also have a rough history of developing young quarterback talent including Sam Darnold, Zach Wilson, and Geno Smith. Sanders reportedly “favors” the Raiders, Giants, or Titans as potential NFL destinations. The Jets may have to look elsewhere for their next franchise quarterback."
If true, it puts the Raiders in favor to land Sanders.
Over the last couple of seasons, the Raiders have not had a consistent starter. The Raiders roster is full of good weapons for any quarterback to come in and find success.
The Raiders must address the quarterback position because clearly, it is the team's biggest need this offseason.
