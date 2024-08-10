Raiders Maxx Crosby Makes a Point to Surround Himself With Greatness
When the Las Vegas Raiders' defense takes the field, everyone knows where No. 98, Maxx Crosby is lined up. And if somehow you miss him, Crosby will make himself present very quickly.
Crosby is the face of the Raiders. But he had to work day in and day out to get to be who he is today. As Crosby continues to be one of the best defensive players in the whole NFL, he does not stop from getting better. One of his keys to getting better and finding ways to improve is by doing whatever it takes to get 1 percent better each day.
Another thing Crosby has done is surround himself with the greats.
"My circle is smaller and tighter than ever. But I have the best people in the world around me," Crosby said in an interview on the Raiders Podcast Network. "The mentors in my life. From my agent CJ. To Rachel, Ella, I mean Tim Grover, he is in my circle now. Alex Guerrero is another one. We work with each other every single day. And twice a day during camp. ... I want the best in the world around me at all times, even from guys like Dana White. Like I talk to him every day. It does not matter if it is business, football, whatever it is, whatever avenue they are in. All those types of people have that same type of thinking.
"Like if I sit in a room with them, I can sit there and talk for hours and hours and hours. And that is people I want to surround myself with. So just eliminating the extra you know the distractions. Things like that. There is a lot that comes with this life and when you know when money gets involved and fame and success and all that, everyone wants to be a part of that. But for me, no is a full sentence. It is a complete sentence, so I have learned to say no, and I just focus on what is most important."
Crosby also looked up to basketball greats, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, who also worked with Grover during their legendary basketball careers. He images of both basketball legends tattooed on his torso.
"Kobe is literally the epitome of what it is to be iconic in any sport," Crosby said.
Crosby is doing everything possible to reach greatness.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.