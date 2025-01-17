Raiders' Maxx Crosby on Who He Thinks Can Defeat Mahomes
The AFC Divisional Round has two games this weekend that are expected to be exciting and competitive.
The Las Vegas Raiders’ biggest rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, take on the Houston Texans, while the Baltimore Ravens travel to take on the Buffalo Bills.
The Chiefs are eight-point favorites over the Texans, while the Ravens hold a one-point advantage over the Bills on the road.
If the Chiefs take down the Texans as they are expected to do, it will be interesting to see if Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen can prevent Mahomes from winning a third consecutive Super Bowl.
Jackson and Allen have been two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and are the top candidates for the NFL MVP award.
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby discussed the star quarterbacks and whether they can take down Mahomes on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“I think they’re both incredible, I’ll start with that,” he said. “Both have a chance, but I think, and I don’t know what it is; I respect the s— out of the Chiefs; I always give them their flowers. But I don’t know what it is, bro; I just have this weird feeling the Bills are going to do it. I think the Bills are going to go on a run. I’m about the energy they got over there; whatever they’re doing, Josh Allen, I just feel like they’re going to beat Baltimore, and lowkey, it’s going to be a classic versus the Chiefs. For some reason, I feel like they might pull it off.”
Allen completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 2024. He also rushed for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The Bills were the first team to defeat the Chiefs this season, as Allen powered them to a 30-21 victory. Allen threw for 262 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 55 yards and another score.
The Bills and Chiefs have had epic playoff showdowns in the last few years, including a 42-36 Kansas City victory in 2022.
Crosby hopes the Bills can do the Raiders a solid and prevent the Chiefs from three-peating.
