𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞 𝗬𝗢𝗨, 𝗖𝗥𝗢𝗦𝗕𝗬𝗦!



It was great having @CrosbyMaxx and Rachel back on campus to unveil CROSBY FIELD!#EMUEagles ⛓️ #ETOUGH ⛓️ #BET pic.twitter.com/vxiJdx0duv