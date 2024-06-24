Raiders' Maxx Crosby Receives Tremendous Honor
Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby has made a positive impact everywhere he's gone throughout his football journey.
Prior to joining the Silver and Black, Crosby rose from a walk-on to one of the greatest players to ever come through Eastern Michigan football.
The EMU legend was recently recognized for his years and commitment to his alma mater when the school unveiled its new field at Rynearson Stadium, Crosby Field.
Crosby and his wife Rachel were in attendance on Friday to reveal the new field.
"Coach [Chris] Creighton gave me the chance to live out my dream," Crosby said at the unveiling. "I wanted to be a Division I football player and I didn't care where it was. I needed to be a part of something that was bigger than just myself and gave me a chance to build something special, and I found that here at Eastern. Every day, I wake up and I know I can be a better version of myself than the day before and that's why I've gotten to this spot in my life because I never give up. I'm obsessed with being perfect, even though I never will get there, and I wouldn't be able to do it without this army around me. I have the best people in the world that support me every single day. I just want to say I love everyone, thank you guys for showing up and Coach Creighton, without you giving me a chance, none of this would have been possible, so I appreciate it."
Maxx and Rachel Crosby donated $1 million to EMU's athletic department last October.
"Maxx is somebody who wants to leave a legacy here and wants to give back to our student-athletes," said EMU vice president/director of athletics Scott Wetherbee. "Maxx cares about Eastern. He wears it on his sleeve; he literally wears it on his arm and cares about this place. He told me he wanted an opportunity to do something, and we talked about this field. He stepped up and there were more willing people in line to give and they followed him. I want to say thank you to Rachel and Maxx for stepping up with this lead gift and getting these projects off the ground. I am forever grateful to Maxx and Rachel for making this happen and I could not be happier that we named this field after them."
After redshirting his first season with the program, Crosby would play three seasons for the Eagles. He posted 162 tackles, 20.0 sacks, 41.0 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles and an interception in 37 games with EMU.
