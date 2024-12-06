Raiders' Maxx Crosby Shows Love to the Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders will head into Week 14 tied for the worst record in the NFL. The Raiders have shown fight all season, but that has not amounted to wins for the Silver and Black. But by no means has the team given up on the rest of the season.
We have seen week after week this team go out on the field and show fight.
Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby has said he is not just playing to play. He is playing for his teammates and coaches. And he is certainly not playing for a better draft pick. Crosby continues to go out of the field and dominant and wants his teammates to do the same.
"I know our guys are getting better," said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on his "The Rush" podcast. "Our defensive line, we are stopping the run at the best rate that we have all year. We are creeping into the top 10 in defensive rankings. We are getting better and better. We have a ton of injuries; we can make a million excuses but that is not who we are. We have guys showing up, working every day. Big testament to everyone in that locker room. Cannot really say anything more."
The Raiders defense has found success when teams have double and triple team, Crosby. They are finding their way to the quarterback.
"It is the camaraderie that we have. Like our defensive line group is like, I talked about it before, we are really like a brotherhood. We ride for each other, we do everything together, we have dinner every week, we have new guys, you know like K'Lavon Chaisson just came in this year ... comes in and is one of our starting ends. Tyree [Wilson] coming into his own. Adam Butler taking a much bigger role. Feeling in and doing what he needs to do ... Everyone has counted this front out. Obviously, when you are losing, you do not get as much love as a group. It just gets swept under the rug. You turn the film on and see our guys flying sideline to sideline and that is what we have been doing as of recent. It has been awesome to see. I love being around the guys. We have had so many dudes step up in major ways."
