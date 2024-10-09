Raiders' Maxx Crosby Talks Viral Moment from Broncos Game
The Las Vegas Raiders came away from Sunday's 34-18 loss to the Denver Broncos with a 2-3 record.
The biggest storyline was how poorly they played throughout the game, but one moment from the game made headlines for another reason.
When the Broncos had the ball, rookie quarterback Bo Nix was seen shouting out the play at his teammates. He spends a considerable amount of time making sure his team knew the play, prompting defensive end Maxx Crosby to issue a little trash talk.
Crosby then creeps up to the line of scrimmage, gets close to Nix, and yells, "Bo, speak up! They don’t f---ing know!"
This hilarious exchange was nothing more than Crosby trying to get into the rookie’s head and mess up the play pre-snap. That was exactly how it was perceived on social media, too, as no one made a big deal about it.
Crosby spoke about the moment on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush."
“I was f---ing with him a lot during the game,” Crosby said. “You know how it is, every quarterback, I’m going to f--- with. It was just in that moment, he’s at the line, scrambling, trying to audible the play or some s---, and it was like, low-key quiet. They’re at home; their fans are trying to stay quiet for them. So, he was just looking and he started talking, and he was trying to do it last second, so I was just trying to talk over him, f--- with him, and make it so they couldn’t hear him. So, I was like, ‘They don’t f---ing know what you’re saying!’ just trying to irritate him as much as I possibly can.”
Crosby said later on the pod that he believes Nix is talented, and he looks forward to playing against him for years to come, so it was all just lighthearted banter between the Pro Bowler and the rookie.
Crosby also said Nix was surprisingly athletic and complimented him for playing well against the Silver and Black defense.
Crosby finished the game with two sacks and three tackles. Nix finished the game with 206 passing yards and two touchdowns.
You can watch the full episode of Crosby’s podcast here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.