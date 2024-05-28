Raiders' Michael Mayer Ready to Play with Brock Bowers
Tight end Michael Mayer was the Las Vegas Raiders' second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft -- the kind of draft status that establishes the future of the position for a franchise.
When the Raiders selected another tight end No. 1 a year later -- a generational player in Georgia's Brock Bowers -- it would be understandable for Mayer, who played in just 14 games as a rookie, to feel cynical of the situation. However, Mayer does not appear to mind the move -- understanding it was just another business move in the NFL.
"It is what it is, I mean, they drafted me last year, so I just gotta come here, keep my head down, keep working hard," Mayer told reporters at a recent OTA. "Try to win as many games as possible, man. I mean, that's totally out of my control, so I'm here to play ball ... It's already in the past, it's already way behind me ... Brock's been great so far, he's been a great dude, eager to learn, so, it's been great. We got a great tight end room."
Mayers' OTA interview session was not the first time he shared positive comments about his new teammate. Mayer spoke positively of Bowers to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
"He's fast, he's got great hands," Mayer told Bonsignore. "He can block, He can do it all. I feel like we can both do it all. I think we're gonna be dangerous. I think we're gonna have a great offense. That's kind of all I've got to say about it. It's going to be a lot of fun."
Mayer understands his role as one of the two tight end options for 12-personnel sets. The implementation of the offense is still being worked out -- and the combination of Mayer and Bowers could make for a powerful duo.
"Look, our whole job it to win ball games," Mayer said. As an offense, we need to score touchdowns, and that's what we're going to do to the best of our ability. We've got a lot of weapons ... I already met Brock. I've been practicing with him for a week. He's a great guy, so it's been good."
