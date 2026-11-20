The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has struggled this season, as Las Vegas has one of the league's toughest schedules. However, the unit had one of its best outings in weeks against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10.

“I just thought the way that we started the game. I thought Rob [Leonard] did a really good job this week of getting our guys ready to play, getting them ready to start fast, getting turnovers, executing the game plan. There’s plenty of things that we have to do better, but I just saw, overall, as a defense, us play better football,” Klint Kubiak said earlier this week.

The Raiders' defense held the Seahawks to seven points and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to 11 yards in the first half. There were many things to like about what Las Vegas' defense did in the first half, but the game took a noticeable turn in the second half.

The Raiders' defense has allowed its fair share of explosive and costly plays this season. Many of those plays were on third-and-long and became game-defining. Only so much can be done roster-wise, as Las Vegas' defense has its limitations. Yet an adjusted mindset could help.

Along with eliminating those few but damaging plays, Las Vegas' defense must mentally and physically prepare to carry the load through the inevitable offensive lapses their offense seems to have weekly. It has been the opposite this season,

When the Raiders' defense has forced crucial stops and turnovers in the second half, only for the offense to take the field and quickly punt it or turn the ball over back to the other team, the wind gets taken out of Las Vegas' defense's sails. Although understandable, it is still problematic.

The Raiders' offense has had to cover for the defense's lapses, too, but the offense's lapses have almost always come before the defense's. This has made guessing when both units will have those lapses somewhat predictable.

Defense Must Hold on Through Raiders' Offensive Dry Spell(s)

No offense, defense, or team is immune to lulls during games. They're human. However, certain teams have more than others. Quietly, that has been the case for Las Vegas' offense for long stretches of several games before Week 10.

In Week 10, Las Vegas' second-half offensive lull perfectly summed up an issue that has plagued the Raiders this season. Even with their struggling defense holding the Seahawks to seven points in the first half, the Raiders' offense punted on five of their six second-half possessions.

During that time, the Raiders' defense allowed two touchdowns as their offense sputtered. A similar instance against the Kansas City Chiefs occurred when the Raiders took points off the board in the third quarter and did not score points that quarter.

Las Vegas' defense held Kansas City to 13 points through three quarters, but allowed a long run near the end of the third quarter that set up a Chiefs score early in the fourth. The Chiefs' long run and the Seahawks' two-touchdown spurt both happened while Las Vegas' offense scored zero points.

This has been an issue for the Raiders all season. It is fair to believe the offense will likely experience a similar drought at some point during their Week 11 matchup against the Broncos. Rob Leonard will have to overprepare his defense for not just starting fast, but sustaining it.

Leonard shared his thoughts on his unit's fast start against the Seahawks. Las Vegas' defense forced and recovered a fumble on the second play of the game. The Raiders' defense forced another turnover in the second half, which helped keep Las Vegas in the game while the offense fizzled.

“I thought we went out and executed what we practiced, and the guys made the play when they were in position to make the play, and practice becomes game reality, right? So, it was nice to see that, and when they’re confident, and they started off confident, they knew what the plan was, they knew what the calls were, and they went out and executed,” Leonard said after practice on Thursday.

If the game is close, Las Vegas' defense must play well to start both halves, which is usually when the Raiders' offense struggles the most. It's fair to wonder whether the Raiders have the defensive personnel to hold up against an elite team if their offense goes cold.