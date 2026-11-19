HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (4-6) take their prized rookie QB on the road to Denver to face the Broncos (7-2) this week, and ahead of it, a future Hall of Famer and one of the best friends of his owner, Tom Brady, is talking.

First Things First

The game changed when superstar TE Brock Bowers missed the second half on Sunday. The Raiders' offense looked promising in the first half, but stalled in the second without him. The Raiders are holding out hope that he plays on Sunday, but Kubiak was emphatic that the situation is day by day.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

While sources inside the building are optimistic that this is not a long-term injury, it could still keep him out this weekend, and the injury report was concerning. Could and do, however, are a long way apart, and the team has not decided as of yet.

Chemistry

For a young QB like Fernando Mendoza , there are so many elements that play into his development, but none are bigger than chemistry. He spoke a short time ago after practice today about developing that with his teammates.

“I believe it’s been going great because of all the great leaders we have on this team, and they’ve been able to give me great and nice constructive criticism, whether it’s the different aspects of operation or a specific ball thrown to them or timing. So, there’s a lot of those things.”

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

No teammate is more critical for him to develop that chemistry with than Bowers. It takes a superstar TE to know one.

Brady’s Guy

Everyone who knows anything about Raiders' brass Tom Brady, football fan or not, knows that his all-time favorite target is Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, and more importantly, Gronk is one of his best friends.

So when Gronk speaks, people listen, and he did just that on the “Up and Adams” podcast, specifically talking about Bowers and Mendoza.

Rob Gronkowski | Darrell Craig Harris

“That Brock Bowers (Fernando) Mendoza relationship needs to be one of the best connections in the NFL. If they want to win a championship in the future.” Gronk wasn’t done. He made it very personal, and he would know.

“I’m talking like Brady Gronk type of relationship. I’m talking Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes type of relationship. That relationship needs to build to that level, if the Raiders want to be an offensive powerhouse. It has potential to be like that because Brock Bowers is that good of a player.”

So how does Mendoza develop that? Gronk had to do it with Brady, and it made it clear that it isn’t a simple or easy thing to do.

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“I don’t think it’s easy; it's never easy in the NFL, you gotta work at it. You gotta build the chemistry, and that starts with practice. I think it's going to be easier for them to build that type of chemistry, because they’ve been building it over the last three months or so, since Fernando’s been drafted to the Raiders.”

He added, “That is why I really love this situation. I really love that he sat the first seven games, because he can go in and he knows what is expected of him. He can handle the situation; he can handle defenses, he’s been learning over the last seven weeks, and now I am sure he’s been building up that chemistry with Brock Bowers. If Fernando wants to have success, he has got to get that ball to Bowers on a continuous basis and let him do his thing.”

Sage advice, from one of the greatest football players of all time.

My Lates Podcast on the Raiders