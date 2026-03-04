Ranking the Raiders' Most Realistic Free Agent Targets

The Las Vegas Raiders have upwards of $100 million to spend in free agency this offseason and a ton of roster holes to fill. This should make the Raiders major players in free agency. Still, they must spend wisely. Having a lot of money does not warrant reckless spending.

With as many roster holes as the Raiders have, it is hard to spend recklessly. It is easy, however, to spend incorrectly.

The Raiders have so many needs on both sides of the ball that, combined with the amount of money they have to spend, opens the door for possibilities big and small. Las Vegas will be the land of opportunity for several free agents this offseason. The Raiders' front office must choose wisely.

Below are some of the most realistic free agent targets for the Raiders this season. Again, these are players the Raiders can target, not a prediction of who they will sign.

Tyler Linderbaum / Offensive Line

Las Vegas has been reported to be one of the teams that are very interested in Linderbaum. The Raiders' top priority entering free agency is rebuilding its offensive line. Linderbaum would be a significant step in the right direction.

The Raiders may simply give Linderbaum a massive payday to make things easy. After allowing more sacks than any team in the league and finishing near the bottom of the league in rushing for the third consecutive season, the Raiders must fix the interior offensive line.

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms-up with center Tyler Linderbaum (64) prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Rashid Shaheed / Wide Receiver

The Raiders need to get more explosive on offense. Shaheed would be a logical option for the Raiders to kick the tires on, considering his ties to Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak. Giving Kubiak Shaheed, Tre Tucker, Brock Bowers, Jack Bech, and presumably other receivers makes sense.

Las Vegas' front office appears open to addressing the wide receiver position by committee. Doing so should allow them to sign Shaheed without overpaying for him.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) cannot catch a pass while defended by New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) in the second half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Any Top Linebacker

Las Vegas needs multiple linebackers. It would make sense for the Raiders to draft at least one linebacker, if not more, for depth purposes. However, free agency should be where the Raiders look to add to the position group.

Linebackers are too critical to the 3-4 defense, and the Raiders lack depth at the position so badly that it seems inevitable the Raiders will spend money on the position in free agency. They could swing big or add multiple veteran linebackers at affordable rates.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard with defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jaylen Watson / Cornerback

The Raiders are more than familiar with Watson after facing him twice a season for the past four seasons. Watson is widely regarded as a solid free agent. He recorded over 60 tackles last season for Kansas City. He can fit multiple schemes, which is just what Rob Leonard will want from his corners.

Cornerback is another position the Raiders may spend big on. Potentially splitting big money across multiple cornerback signings.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) returns an interception against Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

