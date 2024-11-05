Raiders' Minority Owner Tom Brady Already Tipped QB Input
The Las Vegas Raiders added an incredible football mind to their organization when Tom Brady became a minority owner.
It was made obvious by owner Mark Davis that Brady will have a good amount of say and input with the franchise's presumed move to draft a quarterback in the upcoming draft.
Brady is a product of traditional college football development and a responsible approach to quarterback growth in the NFL. He is also the benefactor to wisdom imparted on him by world-class football brains like Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots' organization.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion knows what it takes to succeed. Tight end Rob Gronkowski already outlined what made Brady special on that front with Kay Adams -- he has an excellent eye for talent. But you can find good talent and fail that talent's development.
Brady spoke this summer at Fanatics Fest, with Stephen A. Smith. Per our previous reporting, he gave insights that lead one to believe he will have the right say in the Raiders' development of a potential first-round quarterback.
"When I watch it, I think we're regressing in the game a little bit because for a number of different reasons, and I can cite them all the way back for the last 15 years, it could go from ultimately the development of the players is what's the most important to the NFL," Brady said. "If you want football to be good, you're going to want to develop these players to be better every single year. And the reality is we don't have the processes in place for those players to be better year after year. They may maintain, they may be slightly better, but not at the improvement levels we were able to make when I was a younger player. Through our ability to practice more, we had less distractions, there was much more opportunity in the offseason to train, there was more opportunity in training camp to train, there was more opportunity in the regular season to train. We had, and not only in pro level, but college sports, because whatever gets adopted at the pro level ultimately gets adopted to the college level, and from the college level, it gets adopted to the high school level.
"And now I look at what could be a little bit dangerous is now there are players transferring from schools when they are not playing. And they're going to different programs and they're going to different techniques they are learning. They are never advancing in their own individual system. There used to be college programs, now there are college teams. You're no longer learning a program, you're learning a playbook."
