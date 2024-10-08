Raiders' Minshew Ready to Move on, Get Back to Work
The Las Vegas Raiders' momentum went out the door on Sunday when quarterback Gardner Minshew II threw a pick-six that would ultimately lead to a 34-18 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Minshew was replaced in the third quarter after throwing his second pick of the game. After starting the game off hot, he could not get anything going at the start of the second half against a solid Broncos defense. Now, the question is if Minshew will be the starting quarterback going forward for the Raiders.
The Raiders' offense has turned the ball over at least once in all five games this season.
The game changed once Minshew II threw his first interception. "I don't know about emotions, but swung the game and I cannot do that to our team, put us in a bad spot, Minshew said of the pick-six after the game. "That thing was definitely on me."
After coming off a win, the Raiders once again fail to consistently keep their momentum.
"I thought we got off to a good start," Minshew said. "Then, I killed our momentum with the pick-six. At the end of the day, I did not do a good enough job of giving us a shot to be competitive in the game. At the end of the day that is on me. We will show up tomorrow, get back to work like we always do, and keep rolling. "
For the second time this season, Minshew was subbed out in a loss.
"It is what it is," he said. "Try to help the team whenever I can. Try to still be in Aidan's [O'Connell] ear. Tell him things I have been seeing. And keep providing a positive presence on the sideline. At the end of the day, no matter what my role is on the team, I try to help the team in any way I can. Start getting back in the building tomorrow and getting back to work. "
As one of the veteran presences in the locker room, Minshew will continue to be a leader.
"No matter what happens -- win, lose, or draw -- we show back up Monday, we get to work and we get better for next week," Minshew said. "At the end of the day that is all you can do. We did not get the result we wanted today, but we have an opportunity to fix it next week."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.