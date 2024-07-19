Raiders' Most Impactful Rookie May Not be Who You Think
The Las Vegas Raiders had an admirable first NFL Draft under General Manager Tom Telesco.
After the best quarterbacks in the draft were all off the board by pick No. 13, Telesco took a best-available approach and selected the best tight in college football over the last two seasons, Brock Bowers.
The Raiders then made one of the biggest steals of the draft by taking Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second round. Powers-Johnson, the best center in the draft, should have gone in Round 1, but the Raiders were fortunate to have him fall to them to No. 44.
While the rest of Las Vegas' rookie class is quite talented as well, these two prospects will likely be seeing the field the most.
Most might say Bowers, being the generational talent that he is, will benefit the Raiders the most in his rookie season, it's not a stretch to believe Powers-Johnson's effect will be more significant.
In a recent article where Sports Illustrated's FanNation contributors picked their most impactful rookies for the respective teams they cover, our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. projected Powers-Johnson to be the Raiders' rookie who "will have the biggest impact this season."
"The left guard from Oregon will remind many people of the old-school toughness that once struck fear in the NFL with former Raiders stalwarts," Carpenter said. "Powers-Johnson should earn a spot on the starting offensive line and never look back."
With all the weapons the Raiders have in the passing game, Bowers' opportunities might be limited in Year 1, and that's OK. As a rookie, you have to serve whatever role is asked of you.
Powers-Johnson, on the other hand, joins a unit that has been in desperate need of getting back to being dominant up front, and he seems to be the perfect fit to help make that happen.
The former Oregon star comes off his best college season, in which he was named college football's Rimington Trophy winner, given annually to the nation's best center. Don't be surprised if Powers-Johnson makes an immediate impact off the bat, as this rookie is more than ready to be a pro.
