Raiders' Most Pressing Need for Remainder of This Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have holes on their roster that must be fixed. With the trade deadline recently passing, there is not much the Raiders can do to revamp their roster but there still remains needs. The Raiders have multiple positions that could use help, if they hope to have a productive second half of the season.
It is well known that the Raiders need help at the quarterback position. However, after signing quarterback Desmond Ridder, it is unlikely that the Raiders will find much more help at this point in the season.
The Raiders recently fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and replaced him and two other coaches. This was arguably one of the most critical needs for the Raiders and showed that they were willing to make the necessary changes when they saw fit.
However, the Silver and Black still need help at places other than coordinator and quarterback. After Davante Adams forced his way out of town, the Raiders became extremely thin at the wide receiver position.
The Raiders' receivers are more suited to play alongside a true No. 1 wide receiver. Tight end Brock Bowers has emerged as one of the best all-around pass catchers in the league. Still, the Raiders need help at wide receiver.
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports noted what Adams's departure did to the Raiders' receiver group. While every receiver on the Raiders roster is talented, there is not enough talent to command consistent respect from opposing defenses.
“Las Vegas is on a bye this week,” Edwards said. “Once Davante Adams was traded to the Jets, the Raiders were thin at receiver, and Jakobi Meyers has been limited in practice last week, which would leave Tre Tucker, DJ Turner, Alex Bachman, and Tyreik McAllister as the only other receivers on the roster."
The Raiders have multiple receivers they can build around in the future if they plan on adding a top-tier receiver at some point in the future.
The Raiders should address the quarterback and offensive line position. However, it would be wise for the Raiders to also take care of their wide receiver position. Failing to do so will leave the Raiders with a formidable quarterback but no notable receivers or offensive line positions to throw the ball to.
