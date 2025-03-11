Raiders Must Add to Skill Positions
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason is fully underway, and they have already begun making moves to hopefully improve their roster. The Raiders have a lot of money to spend this offseason and one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, giving them tools to work.
The Raiders have had one of the worst ground games in the National Football League, with a chance to address their group of running backs this summer. Las Vegas traded for Geno Smith, allowing them to add J.K. Dobbins in free agency.
Priyanshu Choudhary of the Pro Football Network recently noted a few of the teams around the league that are the best options for Dobbin's services. Since things are much different from season to season, let's get the next one on the road.
"The Raiders parting ways with Josh Jacobs wasn’t their best decision. However, it brought them a step closer to Pete Carroll and Tom Brady taking over as head coach and team owner. The acquisition of Geno Smith leads many to believe the team is looking to compete now rather than rebuild," Choudhary said.
Choudhary noted that the Raiders should be happy about their new addition to trade for Smith. However, he also clarifies that the Raiders must add to their ground game this offseason. The Raiders have had one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL for a while.
He believes the Raiders should continue solidifying their skill picks via the draft and free agency, as they are thin at nearly every skill position on offense. The Raiders have started five different running backs over the past two seasons, and most have failed.
"The first priority has to be pairing Smith with a strong running game. Last year, the Raiders’ ground attack was one of the worst in the league. Not a single rusher tallied over 500 yards, with Alexander Mattison leading the team with 420 yards in 14 games," Choudhary said.
"Any help in that department would be a major boost. But with Dobbins, they could get a legitimate game-changer in the backfield. Adding him wouldn’t cost a premium, allowing the team to continue building its roster in free agency and the draft."
