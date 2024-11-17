Raiders Must Be Ready for Dolphins Speed
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to stop their losing streak with a victory over the Miami Dolphins.
Coach Antonio Pierce’s Raiders are 2-7 coming off a bye week that came at the right time, as they lost their previous five games before the merciful pause in play.
The Dolphins have struggled this season with a 3-6 record, but they have had players return from injury, most notably quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Without him on the field, the Dolphins could not get the ball in the hands of their speedy playmakers.
Now that Tagovailoa is back, the Dolphins’ offense has gotten back into a rhythm. They defeated the Los Angeles Rams 23-15 last week, clearly looking like the team they were supposed to be.
The Raiders have not seen speed on offense like the Dolphins’ playmakers. Miami has four players who run a 4.3 40-yard dash: wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and running backs De’Von Achane and Jaylen Wright.
Hill has dealt with injuries this season, including a wrist injury he has played through. Waddle has not gotten going this season due to poor quarterback play while Tagovailoa was injured.
The Raiders will see the best version of the Dolphins' offense this afternoon. When everyone is healthy, that is one of the best offenses in the NFL.
Not only is Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel an excellent play-caller, but the speed the Raiders will see from Miami’s offense will be difficult to prepare for. Pierce and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham must find ways to slow down the dangerous playmakers the Dolphins feature.
Cornerback Jakorian Bennett will be a major factor in this game. He has the speed to stay downfield with Hill and Waddle, but making plays when the ball is in the air will be crucial.
This will also be a big game for safeties, Tre’von Moehrig and Isaiah Pola-Mao. Those two are not the fastest players in the world, but playing deep against a team that can take shots downfield will likely be the plan.
The Dolphins use pre-snap motion more than any team in the league besides the San Francisco 49ers. Graham’s defense must stay locked in and not get jostled before the play even happens.
The Raiders will have their work cut out for them against a Dolphins offense that can fly. It will be up to them to give the offense as many opportunities as possible to win the game.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.