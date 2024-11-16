Raiders Pierce Gives Intriguing Approach to Dolphins Matchup
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a disappointing season, and at 2-7, there is seemingly not much remaining for the Raiders to play for. However, the players in the locker room would likely disagree as they all play with a sense of pride, and some are playing to ensure they are signed either with the Raiders or elsewhere.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce explained how he wants the players to put their best foot forward.
"It's really been since day one. But I think just for the circumstances at 2-7, odds against us, everybody having their comments from the outside,” Pierce said. “I told them, the biggest thing that I'm looking for with our team is just us sticking together and going through the process. Now, the process hasn't been, and the results haven't been what we wanted, but the body of work from Monday to Saturday, we're putting ourselves in position to win games. We're just not doing on Sunday.
“And at some point, that's going to change, and our goal is to make a change this Sunday, and I respect the players that are here every day working their asses off, Maxx [Crosby], hell Christian's [Wilkins] on IR and he's here every day.
“All these other players that's in the building not missing a beat, smile on their face, enjoying work. We'll be indoors today, just watch the practice, I think you'll have a good feel what's going to happen Sunday.”
On Sunday, a banged-up Raiders team will try to avenge their loss to the Miami Dolphins this season by spoiling their slim playoff hopes. Still, Pierce noted that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailo currently ranks in the league's top half of the quarterbacks.
“I mean, sharp, getting the ball out, protecting himself, smart,” Pierce said. “You can see he's a fighter man, ultimate respect for what he's been able to overcome this season. You can tell he's a leader.
“You can tell he wants to be there for his team, and his team responds really well when he's obviously in the game. But the quick delivery, the understanding of the offense, I mean, when it's flowing like it was last week on Monday Night Football, it's scary to watch."
