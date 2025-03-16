Raiders Must Consider Depth on OL
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of a busy offseason.
The Raiders have seen several contributors leave during the first week of free agency, but new general manager John Spytek quickly replaced those players. Their production may be tough to replace, but Spytek filled their roles.
Las Vegas still has work to do, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Raiders have added five free agents, but only one offensive player, guard Alex Cappa.
Cappa is a player Spytrek knows from their time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the Raiders should not stop there. The offensive line was fine last season, but the trenches can always be improved.
The Raiders hired Pete Carroll to be their next head coach, who loves to run the football. In order to do that, Las Vegas must improve the offensive line.
The Raiders added Andrus Peat and Cody Whitehair as veteran depth pieces, but neither played well in 2024. It is not expected that either will be back in 2025.
Las Vegas’ starting offensive line is set, but finding depth pieces for an offense that will try to wear defenses down at the line of scrimmage will be important.
The Raiders’ interior situation is solid. Jackson Powers-Johnson and Dylan Parham should hold down two of the spots, while Jordan Meredith and Cappa could compete for one of the others.
Would the Raiders sign veteran options to fill in behind the starters? Or would they consider the 2025 NFL Draft for more long-term options?
The truth is, they should consider both.
Former Raider Trent Brown finished a one-year contract with the Bengals. Would Las Vegas consider bringing him back on a short-term deal to be a backup to Kolton Miller?
No matter which players the Raiders bring in at running back, they must have a reliable offensive line. Having a good starting five is fine, but the Raiders need depth in case someone gets injured.
The Raiders also just brought in Geno Smith at quarterback, a player who is at his best with a clean pocket (his completion percentage dropped eight percent when pressured). The offensive line must be at its best when he drops back.
The Philadelphia Eagles showed the league how important a good offensive line is. The Raiders should follow that model and bolster their offensive line as much as possible.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.