Raiders Could Turn to Draft for WR Help
Wide receiver is a position the Las Vegas Raiders must address.
Jakobi Meyers is a good No. 1 receiver, but Tre Tucker has not proven he is more than just a burner who can run a go-route and there is very little depth. New general manager John Spytek should overhaul this room.
New quarterback Geno Smith needs more weapons to throw to than just Meyers and tight end Brock Bowers. Adding more perimeter talent should improve the offense that was lifeless for much of last season.
However, the Raiders have not added to that position group in the first week of free agency. The current group of receivers remains.
It makes sense, as this crop of free agent receivers is not spectacular. The Raiders may feel they do not have to spend money on what would likely be underwhelming production.
The Raiders could spend their wide receiver resources on players in the 2025 NFL Draft, which would allow them to spend less money on that position and find more long-term options.
Las Vegas likely needs two more receivers for the room to be a real threat on the field, so Spytek could find multiple pass-catchers for Smith and Pete Carroll’s offense.
They could add one of the top receivers at No. 6 overall, that player likely being Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan. McMillan’s elite physical traits and incredible college production make him a true No. 1 receiving threat on the outside for the Silver and Black.
Keep an eye on Texas’ Matthew Golden. The speedster ended his collegiate season strong, showing off impressive route running and separation abilities.
Would the Raiders take Golden with the sixth pick in the first round? It may be a bit of a reach, but if they believe he is a No. 1 at the next level, they should not hesitate.
If the Raiders don’t take a receiver in the first round, they could find a few mid-round players. Utah State’s Jalen Royals comes to mind, as he has excellent speed and explosive playmaking abilities.
Las Vegas cannot go into the 2025 season with this current group of pass-catchers. Many in Raider Nation would agree.
However, the Raiders are likely waiting until the draft to find foundational pieces for their offense, so there is no need to panic.
