Raiders Must Watch for These Chargers Defenders
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers as the season begins tomorrow.
The Raiders have been looking forward to this ever since the season ended in January. They were just outside of the playoffs last season after Coach Antonio Pierce turned their season around.
With an improved roster and a full season with Pierce leading the way, Raider Nation is excited about the team’s potential.
However, they have to win the first game of the season before they can think about the postseason. The Chargers should prove to be a tough divisional opponent, even if their roster is not at a competitive level yet.
They have a solid defense with a coordinator in Jesse Minter, who orchestrated one of the best defenses in college football history in 2023. Because of this, the Raiders must be mindful of what the Chargers are capable of defensively.
Outside of the obvious stars like Khalil Mack and Derwin James Jr., who are some of the most important Chargers defenders?
Let’s break down the top three the Raiders must be mindful of.
Defensive end Bud Dupree - Fresh off a good season with the Atlanta Falcons, Dupree looks to bring his versatility to Los Angeles.
Dupree led the Falcons in sacks last season and should be a problem off the edge against the Raiders.
Dupree should only rotate in as a pass rusher, but he should be effective in his snaps. The Raiders’ offensive line must be ready to shut him down on passing downs.
Safety Alohi Gilman - Gilman is one of the most underrated safeties in the NFL.
In 2023, he posted 73 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.
Gilman was Pro Football Focus’ seventh-best safety in 2023 with an 86.1 grade. Gardner Minshew must always know where he is on the field, or he could take the ball away at any time.
Defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu - Tuipulotu’s rookie season got off to a great start.
It tapered off after that, but the Chargers have an outside linebacker who can cause problems in a depth role with him. Tuipulotu started 11 games last season, and he could see his role change with the departure of Kenneth Murray.
Like Dupree, the Chargers could turn Tuipulotu loose on passing downs. The Raiders must know where Tuipulotu is when he is rushing the passer, or he could wreak havoc on their offense.
