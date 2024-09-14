Raiders Must Watch for These Ravens Pass Catchers
The Las Vegas Raiders will head east to take on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday, hoping to avoid an 0-2 record.
The Raiders dropped their first game of the season to the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Ravens lost a heartbreaker on the road to the Kansas City Chiefs.
It is too early for overreactions, but the Raiders’ season outlook does not appear good if they drop to 0-2.
In order to beat a tough Ravens team, the Raiders’ defense must lock down Lamar Jackson’s pass-catching options. The Ravens have never been known for their aerial attack, but they are capable of beating teams through the air.
Let’s focus on three pass catchers who could cause problems for the Raiders.
Tight end Isaiah Likely - Jackson’s favorite weapon against the Chiefs, Likely could be in for a breakout season.
Likely caught nine passes for 111 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens’ opening game. He was consistently open and made plays after the catch. He got open on a long touchdown down the sideline that helped the Ravens get back into the game.
The Raiders allowed 46 receiving yards to the Chargers’ top two tight ends, but Likely is better than either of them. He should be a problem for the Raiders’ linebackers, so Coach Antonio Pierce and his staff must know what No. 80 is going to do.
Wide receiver Rashod Bateman - The former first-round selection has dealt with injuries throughout his career, but when he is healthy, Bateman can make a major impact on the game.
Bateman caught two passes for 53 yards in Week 1 and has 1,220 yards and four touchdowns in his career. He has solid size and athleticism that could cause problems for the Raiders’ secondary.
Bateman is finally healthy and can now develop chemistry with Jackson. If that happens, he gives the Raiders another target to watch for.
Wide receiver Zay Flowers - The Ravens’ top pass-catcher last season, Flowers is ready for another big season.
Flowers caught six passes for 37 yards last week, looking for the encore to his 858-yard, five-touchdown rookie season performance. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound gadget receiver can do so many things that can cause the Raiders headaches.
Jackson will look Flowers’ way often on Sunday, so Jack Jones and the Raiders’ secondary must be ready for him.
