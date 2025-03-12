Raiders Named Winners After Day 2 of Free Agency
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a lot of noise this offseason. The Raiders had to find a new head coach and a new general manager before anything else. They found that with Pete Carroll and John Spytek.
Carroll and Spytek got right to work in finding ways to improve the roster and do the best to turn things around in Las Vegas next season.
Now that the offseason is in full swing with the start of free agency this week, the Silver and Black have been active and have made a lot of noise.
The most important move the Raiders have made so far is trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith last week. The Raiders needed to find a quarterback if they have any thought of being competitive next season and they have just that.
Carroll and Spytek know how important the quarterback position is and in their first offseason in Las Vegas, they delivered by getting a proven quarterback.
After day two of free agency the Raiders were named winners by Senior National Columnist Judy Battista.
"The Raiders haven't been in the winners column in a long while, so let's give them their flowers. With no guarantee they could draft a quarterback in a class nobody is quite sure about anyway, the Raiders filled their immediate need, acquiring Geno Smith from the Seahawks in a trade that reunites Smith with Pete Carroll, who helped resurrect Smith's career in Seattle," said Battista.
"Smith is coming off a season in which he completed 70 percent of his passes, and he brings a measure of stability to the offense. His presence also means the Raiders do not have to reach for a quarterback in the first round. If one they like falls to them with the sixth overall pick, they can still draft him, but acquiring Smith removes the desperation."
"Just as important for the Raiders, they got ahead of the exploding pass rusher market, inking Maxx Crosby to a contract that briefly made him the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL at $35.5 million per year-- until Myles Garrett got his blockbuster deal a few days later."
"Crosby was thrilled to land the deal, and signing him was an important signal for the Raiders' new regime to send to the locker room. It quickly ended speculation that Crosby might want to be traded, and it showed the Raiders will reward their best players."
