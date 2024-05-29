Raiders' Nate Hobbs on Playing with Maxx Crosby
Defensive end Maxx Crosby is the heart and soul of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Not only does he produce as one of the best players in the league on the field, but he also brings energy and devotion to the practice field and the locker room every day.
Ask any of Crosby’s teammates when they go on his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby." Several of them have talked about what Crosby means to the Silver and Black and how he has inspired them to try to reach his level.
The latest teammate was cornerback Nate Hobbs. Hobbs joined Crosby on the newest episode of the podcast and spoke about how valuable it is to play with someone like Crosby.
“I’ve never met a player that comes with the same energy every single day and devotes himself to his craft and does it at that level,” Hobbs said. “With that amount of love, but at the same time, the amount of humbleness, down-to-earthness. You’ll go on his Story and it’ll be ten different clips, ten different teammates, not even teammates, ten different fans that tagged him. Most people in his position, they’re not paying that no mind, like, ‘Oh, that’s a fan.’ There’ll be a random fan in his jersey; he’s going to repost it. That’s the type of dude he is. That’s love, bro. It just goes to show what type of man he is on and off the field.”
Hobbs called Crosby the best football player he has ever played with.
“At the end of the day, I’ve seen you grow up fast, bro,” Crosby said back to Hobbs. “I remember when he came in as a rookie, the competitive nature is ridiculous. No matter what room we’re in, we’re sparring each other.”
Players can be individually talented, but they will not be successful unless they develop chemistry as a team.
Crosby gets along with his teammates and develops close friendships with them, which shows on the field when he celebrates their accomplishments.
Crosby is the Raiders' leader, so he must also be a mentor, a teammate, and a friend to his fellow players. Several players’ testimonies confirm that he delivers on all three.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Crosby and Hobbs.
