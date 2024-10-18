Raiders Need to Stick to What is Working on Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has been getting off to a great start in games, but from there, it disappears. The Raiders have not been able to muster up a consistent offense all season long. The question remains: why?
Is this solely on Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsey? Is this on Coach Antonio Pierce? Or is this on the players not being able to execute the way the plays and offense are supposed to look like?
In Week 6, we saw many times throughout the game where the Raiders coaching staff looked like they did not know what they were doing. Or what play to call. Sooner or later, Pierce and Owner Mark Davis are going to have enough of this poor showing of offense by the Raiders. They will have to do something about Getsy calling plays if this poor play-calling continues.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about the Raiders' offense needing to stick to what is working on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"When you look at Alexander [Mattison] starts the game does great and then disappears," Carpenter said." ... Even Antonio Pierce was like, 'Yeah, you probably would have looked like me.' He [AP] did not hide it. He [Getsy] has to pick up his game. No one is calling for him to get fired. None of us dislike him. But the reality is, you can point to player execution, that is not his fault...The point is, you see this offense work then, mysteriously, they just go away from what is working. It makes no sense to me at times.
"We sat next to each other, and I had to kind of hold back my thoughts and questions of what is going on," Trezevant said. "First drive of the game, they go 10 plays, 70 yards. Alexander Mattison had over half of those yards either through the air or on the ground. On the very next drive, Mattison is on the bench. Why? ... In my opinion, what are you keeping him fresh for? I understand keeping him fresh for the long haul of the game, but what are you keeping him fresh for? You are losing games by double digits. Maybe you need to get out to a better start and keep doing what you are doing and what works. ... But I think Luke is one of the main people that are overthinking. He's kind of got to get out of his head a little bit. ... It was some head-scratching decisions for sure."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.