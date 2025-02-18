How the Raiders Can Replicate 2024 Draft Success in '25
The 2024 NFL Draft may very well go down as a generationally talented draft when it is all said and done. That was the sentiment around the league before the draft.
Almost a calendar year older and a season later -- that might stand true. Quarterbacks? Strong. Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Drake Maye; they all look the part and Daniels and Nix have already led teams to massive turnarounds and playoff berths. Williams and Maye showed flashes of promise. The jury is still out on J.J. McCarthy, who was injured before 2024 and was forced to sit (leading to Sam Darnold's resurgence).
Then you had the first-round offensive lineman who shined like Joe Alt and Taliese Fuaga. Then the wide receivers, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. Defensive back Quinyon Mitchell looked all of the part of DB1. Cooper DeJean in the second round? Gem. Mike Sainristil? Gem.
There are so many more. The list is too big to go through here, but one thing is for certain: the 2024 draft class was talented, deep, and legit.
The Raiders were one of the leading beneficiaries. Per CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, the Silver and Black had the 10th best draft class.
He highlights generational tight end Brock Bowers and a blossoming Pro Bowl-talent in offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson.
"Bowers rewrote the record books for rookie tight ends in 2024 and even after Davante Adams was traded, the added defensive attention didn't slow his production," wrote Trapasso. "JPJ played nearly 1,000 snaps at left guard, center, and right guard and looked like a future Pro Bowler most of his first season."
In another year without two generational rookie seasons from quarterbacks, Bowers likely takes home the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in a near-unanimous vote. Considering his situation -- three different passers and two different coordinators, it is all the more impressive.
Powers-Johnson may have been a first-rounder in any other draft; big, smart, nasty offensive lineman with athleticism to boot and the ability to excel at center or guard.
Now, everything is in the hands of minority owner Tom Brady, new GM John Spytek, and new coach Pete Carroll. All three are astute football minds that bring a clear vision. On draft day, they might be tested. They might not be.
Regardless, they cannot get it wrong. If everything goes well in free agency and the Silver and Black can retain at least several of the defensive core that are will be on the market -- Tre'von Moehrig, Robert Spillane, Malcolm Koonce, and Nate Hobbs, while addressing the quarterback position, the draft is a chance to take an astronomical leap.
The 2025 draft class is not 2024 when it comes to the quarterback position. But there is a whole lot of talent and depth once again.
The answer is simple for the triumvirate that is leading the Raiders: stick to the needs, minimize risk, and be faithful to values of the vision.
With that, the Silver and Black could be in for another stellar draft.
