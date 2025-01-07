Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Penn State S Winston
Now that the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2024 campaign is over, the team shifts into offseason mode.
It was a disappointing first full season for Coach Antonio Pierce, one that saw his team win just four games and land the No. 6 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders have a lot of work to do to improve their roster so they can compete in 2025, but thankfully, for General Manager Tom Telesco, the resources to do so quickly are available.
Both Raiders’ starting safeties hit free agency this March. The team will likely be in the market for another safety if they lose one or both.
The Raiders could find that safety in the draft, and Penn State’s Kevin Winston Jr. could be a viable option. A knee injury limited his 2024 campaign, but Winston is still an intriguing prospect.
In 28 career games with the Nittany Lions, Winston totaled 53 tackles, four for loss, five passes defended, a forced fumble, and an interception. According to Pro Football Focus, Winston was targeted 26 times and allowed 15 receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns.
Winston stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 208 pounds, giving him solid size for a potential NFL safety. He is not a supreme athlete, but he can still hang with receivers and tight ends downfield and should not struggle to keep up at the professional level.
Winston played a lot of single-high safety for the Nittany Lions while also seeing time as a slot cornerback. The Raiders would love his versatility and his willingness to play multiple positions.
Despite only playing in two games in 2024, Winston displayed some impressive tape. What stands out the most about Winston is his ability to diagnose the run and quickly make a play on the ball. PFF graded him as an elite run defender in all three seasons of his collegiate career.
Winston should be able to come into the league immediately and be a plus run defender. He is similar stylistically to Marcus Epps in terms of his football IQ and sound tackling abilities.
Where Winston may struggle is in coverage. He is not as quick to diagnose pass plays as he is the run, and he often bites on play-action fakes. He is a quick hitter but not a very physical one.
Winston is a projected day-two selection, so if the Raiders want to bolster their secondary in the second or third round, the Nittany Lions star could be a good option.
