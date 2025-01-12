Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: S Andrew Mukuba, Texas
The Las Vegas Raiders do not have a coach or general manager, so they will have to find a new regime before they can begin scouting prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The next regime comes into lots of cap space and 11 selections in the upcoming draft, which is an excellent position to be in for a team beginning a rebuild.
The Raiders’ next general manager must also navigate the free-agent waters. Las Vegas has several defensive contributors, including both starting safeties, set to hit the open market.
If they lose Tre’von Moehrig, Marcus Epps, or both, they could look to add a rookie safety.
That could be Texas star Andrew Mukuba. A Clemson transfer, Mukuba helped lead one of the best defenses in college football.
Mukuba totaled 131 tackles, nine for loss, a forced fumble, 23 passes defended, a sack, and five interceptions in four collegiate seasons. He was a Third-Team All-SEC member this past season.
Mukuba is 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds, which makes him a bit undersized for an NFL safety. However, he does not play as if he were short and slim. He is a hard-hitting, explosive athlete with great speed.
The Zimbabwe native put good tape on display in 2024. His lone season with the Longhorns was the best of his career. He can cover lots of ground quickly and makes plays around the football consistently.
Mukuba is at his best when he is a deep safety in a cover-2 look. He is excellent in coverage. According to Pro Football Focus, Mukuba was targeted 23 times and allowed just 10 receptions, not allowing a touchdown. He was PFF’s 10th-best coverage safety in college football.
His size could be a problem at the next level. With the increased physicality of the NFL, he may struggle with more physical tight ends in coverage and may not be as effective in the run game.
Mukuba would be a good replacement if the Raiders lose Moehrig. They have similar skill sets, but in size and play-style, Mukuba is reminiscent of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III.
The Raiders may need to replace one of their starting safeties. Could Mukuba be a good fit? The next coaching hire will tell us.
