Raiders Not Scared to Make Unexpected Moves to Make Roster Better
For Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, it was something new how he handles all the preseason games, training camp and everything that comes before the season.
Pierce had to decide who would play in these preseason games and how much of an impact these games would have on players making the roster or not. Looking at it now, there are a lot of things he did right, and some he could improve on.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and The Spun's Matt Hladik discussed the making of the Raiders roster on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"A couple of things stood out to me," Carpenter said. " .. 10 rookies made the Raiders roster. You got several UDFAs. All of the draft class made it. Last year's draft class made it. When you look at the Raiders, you look at a ton of experienced veterans. Kolton Miller is an elite, Andre James is there, you look at a Gardner Minshew, he is a veteran. Zamir White is a veteran. Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers. You flip it around, Robert Spillane, Marcus Epps, Christian Wilkins, Maxx Crosby, all of that. But when you start looking at how young first-year, second- and third-year guys, it is amazing."
"I think it goes to show you, when you are building a roster, which the Raiders are doing, you are in that building mode to become a contender," Hladik said. "You are looking for talent wherever you can find it. You are not always beholding to just bringing in outside talent or vets. If you find somebody through the scouting process that you like, you want to evaluate them further, you will keep them around. I thought the 53-man roster is fluid. Every team makes a couple of changes after releasing the original one. ... The thing that stood out to me was at receiver, they're set with their top three. And after that, DJ Turner, who has been around for a while, is their fourth. ... So, I think you are looking at them [the Raiders] say we want to explore all options here."
