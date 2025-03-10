Raiders Now Have Home-Run Mentality
Las Vegas Raiders have had a major shake-up this offseason so far. Owner Mark Davis with the help of minority owner Tom Brady has brought in two key people who will look to turn around the franchise in Las Vegas.
Pete Carroll and John Spytek are the new head coach and general manager duo that will do their best to give the Silver and Black stability.
The Raiders trust Carroll to come in and give the franchise stability at the head coaching position and to get the Silver and Black going in the right direction starting next season.
We are seeing the Raiders take a new approach this offseason that we have not seen in a while. They are going after big names and drawing interest from players, coaches, and many around the league.
The Raiders are going for it with the new regime and they are showing why they were the right picks and are going to do everything they can to get things going right for the Silver and Black.
Our Hondo Carpenter and attorney Jonathan Schopp discussed the change in mentality this offseason for the Raiders in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Podcast."
"If you look at the 32 teams in the league, where am I going to go or where can I consider going as a free agent, as a coach, where do I want to be drafted," said Schopp. "You step out and look at the board. the Raiders are now in the mix again to really be considered ... as of the sudden the Raiders are in that list."
"The Raiders are now in the mix and it is a new era. To me, it is Raiders 3.0. And what you are seeing is these are the little seeds ... The nice thing for the Raiders is they can expect to be in the mix each and every year from here on. They got a lot of money to spend free agent ways."
"What is hopefully going to happen is guys around the sport are going to say is that a place I would like to play? Everybody inside the NFL knows how good those facilities are in Vegas ... Everyone knows also that Tom Brady is there and there is a value in that relative to consistently performing at a high level and winning that a lot of people want to be part of."
