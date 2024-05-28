Raiders' O'Connell on Keeping Perspective
Rookie quarterbacks in the NFL often have to manage the highs and lows of being a starter, especially if they were a high draft selection.
But, if they were selected late in the draft and thrown into the fire unexpectedly, like Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell, that can be more challenging.
Of course, O’Connell had excellent moments on the field, like when he led the team to a franchise-record 63 points in a victory against the Los Angeles Chargers. He also had rough moments, like failing to score any points when his defense allowed just three against the Minnesota Vikings, resulting in a loss.
O’Connell had to navigate these highs and lows while still learning how to play quarterback in the NFL and trying to lead the Silver and Black to a postseason appearance.
O'Connell discussed how he kept perspective in his rookie season when joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby."
“I’m playing with house money at this point,” O’Connell said. “I was a walk-on in college; I was a fourth-round pick; I wasn’t even supposed to be here. So, really, anything that happens from here on out is just icing on the cake. And so, trying to enjoy it, and keep that perspective, that really frees me up. Now, I’m not going to be lazy. I’m going to work as hard as I can and try to get as much out of this game as I can because I wasn’t supposed to be here doing this in the first place.”
O’Connell elaborated that he doesn’t have major expectations, allowing him to play more freely.
“I’m still working through this, but I don’t have to put pressure on myself," he said. "I wasn’t the No. 1 overall pick or anything like that. So, I can go out and be like, ‘I’m going to give everything I’ve got and let the chips fall where they may.”
O’Connell is amidst a close quarterback competition with free-agent addition Gardner Minshew II, which could add new pressure on him to win the starting job.
O’Connell has been through adversity and competition before, so it may just be one more hurdle for him to clear.
