The Perfect Trade Target for Raiders If They Become Available

Even after wholesale changes to its coaching staff and roster, the Las Vegas Raiders are still struggling with several of the same things that have plagued them in recent seasons. This is to be expected, as the Raiders are in the early stages of rebuilding their roster.

For as much progress as the Raiders made on their roster this offseason, they have equally as much work to do moving forward. The season's first seven games have solidified the offensive line as Las Vegas' most significant issue at the midway point of the season.

The Raiders' offensive line should undoubtedly be the front office's top priority this offseason. Adding Tyler Linderbaum was a start. However, there are no guarantees for any player on the unit beyond that, except possibly DJ Glaze, who has proven dependable for multiple seasons.

Still, after their Week 7 loss, it's no secret that the Raiders don't have a line that can consistently protect a quarterback who cannot move well in the pocket. Las Vegas has to switch its offensive linemen or its quarterback, and Klint Kubiak refuses to choose the latter .

Where the Raiders Stand

Las Vegas' issues are wide-ranging, but largely center on an inefficient offense after they hired Kubiak for his offensive prowess. Following their loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins shared his thoughts on the loss and what went wrong for his unit.

"I don't know that we've – We didn't finish drives well enough I think. I would think if you go back and look at the wins, we probably were a little better in the red zone or in finishing drives coming away with six points instead of three. Or in this case today, we got down coming to zero, going for it on fourth down. So that probably is one of the differences is just those four point moments in the game where you could go from a field goal to touchdown,” Cousins said after the game.

Las Vegas has more than a few shortcomings on its roster. Plenty of blame to go around for their four-game losing streak. Still, the Raiders' offensive issues stem from their offensive line. The Raiders have little they can do to help the unit, as any available options likely wouldn't suffice.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential Trade Options

However, the trade deadline is approaching and, in theory, Las Vegas could swing a trade to help its offensive line. Given that it would require the Raiders to trade away a player or draft capital, I don't think they will make a trade. If they do, it will not be a big one.

Kubiak knows the answers the Raiders are looking for are within the building. The coaching staff will have to get the most out of the revamped roster they have been given. Sure, the roster needs more, but it started this season with the most it has had in years; a trade is unlikely.

Las Vegas' offensive line struggles have affected the unit on the ground and through the air. The Raiders have been one of the worst rushing teams in the league for the fourth consecutive season. Cousins' immobility has only made the unit's issues worse while pass-blocking.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Well, I think the number one thing guys is when teams can play that much man against you it's because we're not a threat running the football right now. So, we’ve got to make teams more –we got to be more of a well-rounded offensive football club right now. And again, those are things that we're working on," Kubiak said.

"But when you are down multiple scores, it is not a running game, and we've been giving up way too many points right now to put ourselves in position to be balanced in the fourth quarter, to be balanced in the third quarter. So, I like the strides that our guys have made in practice. I've seen it in the games, I've seen how our runners are breaking tackles. I do like that, but we've got to call runs and be in competitive games in the second half."

There are a few offensive guards the Raiders could trade for, but I personally think it would be unrealistic for them to pull it off, and if they were to make a trade, it would need to be worth their time. Players such as Wyatt Teller and Landon Dickerson would be solid options.