Raiders' O'Connell Reveals Football Inspiration
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell is in the midst of a dead-heat quarterback battle.
It’s one that he will have to be extra motivated to win – the player he’s battling, Gardner Minshew II, has won a few football games in his career and has more experience as a starter in the NFL.
Motivation is not unique to O’Connell. Several players in the league have some kind of driving force that gets them out of bed and onto the field, but O’Connell needs it all the same.
O’Connell joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby," and revealed his motivation to play football.
“I’m a Christian, so definitely to glorify God,” O'Connell said. “I think he’s put me in this position for a reason, even though I didn’t think I’d get to this position, really. I’m obviously here for a reason: to give glory to His name in success and failure. I think that’s definitely my number one.”
The second reason?
“I think my family; I know all that my parents did; I grew up one of six kids, so all they did to pour into me, to drive me to certain places, to get me to go train, to practices, whatever it might be, and even more than that, to support me and tell me they’re proud of me, and that they love me," O'Connell said. "And so, to give back to my family, I think is huge. I know even when I’m having a tough time, and we may not be winning, or whatever it might be, I know that they’re loving it. They’re loving the whole situation. They’re loving that I get to do this. And so, to bring them joy, even if it’s harder for me, is a privilege for me.”
O’Connell remembered an ultra-important reason.
“My faith, my family, and then my wife as well," he said. "To be able to support her. She’s been with me through, really, all the craziness. I met her in college and started dating, and we were married before college was over. And so, she’s really seen me through a lot of the crazy stuff that’s happened.”
O’Connell will look to remember these key three reasons when he is trying to win the starting role for the Silver and Black.
Click here to watch the full episode with O’Connell on Crosby’s podcast.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.