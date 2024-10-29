Raiders' Offense Determined to Fix Significant Shortcomings
The Las Vegas Raiders average the second-fewest rushing yards per attempt and per game in the National Football League this season.
They have the fewest rushing first downs and the second-fewest total rushing yards in the league. The Raiders have had one of the worst rushing attacks in the league since last season. A year later, many of the same issues exist.
When presented with the idea of moving away from the run completely, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce explained that was not an option. The Raiders already have the fifth-fewest rushing attempts in the league, if they got away from the run more than it already has, that could be worst case scenario for an offense that is already struggling in many areas.
For Pierce, the idea of becoming a pass-happy offense is one he would prefer not to attempt. Considering the poor quarterback play the Raiders have had this season, Pierce’s determination to stick with the run makes sense, even if it is not very productive. With the departure of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, the Raiders group of wide receivers are pedestrian at best. While the emergence of tight end Brock Bowers has helped, the offense is still not good enough to entirely abandon the run.
"Oh, no, we’ve got to run the ball," Pierce said. "Can't do that. We can't sit there and throw the ball 50 times, 40 times. We haven't been successful doing it. So, we'll keep pounding again. On Wednesday, we'll get back out there on early downs and figure out a way to run the ball, right? We try to have different packages. We put [Thayer] Munford in there at tight end a bunch and tried to get him in there. Just get bigger on these guys, just whatever it takes to win the line of scrimmage."
Running the ball takes the pressure off the struggling Raiders quarterbacks and keeps the clock running. Keeping the clock running shortens the game for a depleted Raiders team, which is what helped the Raiders keep within striking distance of the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday. Even though the Raiders only rushed for 33 yards, they ran the ball 21 times, helping shorten the game.
While the Raiders may continue to struggle running the ball this season, their offensive game plan to keep Mahomes off the field may be worth replicating against opponents in the future. This could be the blueprint for the Raiders to win more games. If it was good enough to nearly beat the Chiefs, it should be good enough to beat most of the teams in the league, if the Raiders are still trying to win games this season, that is.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.