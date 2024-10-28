Raiders' Coach Antonio Pierce's Entire Monday Comments Bengals Week
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) are trying to regroup after a terrible start to the 2024 season, preparing to head to Cincinnati this weekend to take on the Bengals (3-5).
This team desperately needs something good to happen. Multiple key players are out due to injury, and the team struggles to stay afloat as the weather is the storm.
OC Luke Getsy's scripting of the early plays has worked, and the Raiders have come out on fire.
However, once the script ended, Silver and Black proved they were not improvisers, and the creative and effective attacks have stalled.
Coach Antonio Pierce held his regular press conference today, and we have it all for you.
You can watch that press conference in its entirety below:
Early on, the creativity of play calling and the utilization of so many diverse and talented players has worked, with the Raiders holding the lead more than once.
Once the Raiders shoot out of the cannon, the offense essentially stalls, with the team appearing to inexplicitly abandon what is working and even repeatedly try to do what isn’t.
Yet again, the Raider Nation continues to be plagued by the tired mantra of the season: turnovers, execution, penalties, and, to be nice, questionable offensive play calling.
This Raiders team is desperate for an offensive identity. In the last two weeks they faced first and goal at the three and were unable to punch it in, and they faced first and goal last week and came away with no points.
They simply do not make the necessary offensive adjustments you see his coworker Patrick Graham make on the defensive side or any other successful coordinator on any side of the ball.
Raider Nation’s frustration is mounting. They see what this offense can do, the early drives this and other weeks, so they know that this team can get it done.
But they don’t.
