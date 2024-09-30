Raiders' Offense Does Just Enough to Beat Browns
It wasn’t pretty, but the Las Vegas Raiders are now 2-2 after defeating the Cleveland Browns, 20-16, on their home field.
Coach Antonio Pierce and the Raiders gave their fans something to feel good about after pulling off this victory despite being shorthanded.
While the Raiders have struggled offensively this season, and this game was no offensive explosion by any means, the Raiders were able to make enough plays to pull off a win.
The Raiders were without star wide receiver Davante Adams in this game. If a play breaks down, Gardner Minshew II will often look Adams’ way, and Adams would make a big play and keep a drive alive.
Without that safety valve and superstar playmaker, the Raiders’ offense was expected to struggle to move the ball.
However, the Raiders maintained drives at an impressive pace against a solid Browns defense.
Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy was more aggressive with his play calling in this game, which led to a better offensive output. Getsy had not opened the playbook much in previous games, which limited the Silver and Black on the offensive side of the ball.
Minshew completed 14-of-24 passes for 130 yards. While he did not throw a touchdown, he moved the ball efficiently, which the Raiders always needed him to do. He also did not throw an interception, keeping the ball out of harm’s way for much of the game.
The Raiders run game looked the best it has been all season. They had struggled mightily before this game, but they were able to sustain drives because of their ability to make plays on the ground.
Las Vegas rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. That was good for 5.2 yards per carry, the best total the Raiders have achieved this year. Raider Nation certainly hopes this can be the start of the Raiders run game getting going.
Jakobi Meyers led the Raiders in receiving on the day with five catches for 49 yards. If the Raiders needed a big play through the air, Meyers made it happen.
Tre Tucker had a productive day as well, catching five passes for 41 yards. With Adams out, the Raiders needed him and Meyers to make big plays. They delivered.
It was not an offensive outburst, but the Raiders showed improvement on the offensive side of the ball. They will hope to keep that rolling against the Denver Broncos as they seek a winning record.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.