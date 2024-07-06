Raiders' Offense Has Versatility at Nearly Every Position
Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders' offense left much to be desired. The offense was among the worst in the National Football League in many statistical categories, struggling for the entire season. The problems the Raiders faced on offense were multifaceted. However, while most of the attention surrounding the Raiders centered around the offense’s incompetent coaching, the roster also posed issues for the Raiders' coaching staff.
The issues the Raiders’ offense encountered last season were relatively unfixable until after the season, as the team’s most significant change came after the trade deadline. With Coach Antonio Pierce at the helm, the Raiders went to work early in the offseason to rebuild a broken offense.
Las Vegas arguably changed the most significant factor for the offense: its signal caller. By hiring veteran play-caller Luke Getsy, the Raiders hired a coordinator known for creativity and versatility in his play-calling when he has the right pieces. While it could be debated whether or not Getsy had the right pieces at his previous stop with the Chicago Bears, he undoubtedly had the right pieces when he coached in Green Bay, and his success while there speaks to that.
Getsy is now with the Raiders and has his former receiver, Davante Adams, back. His wide receiver unit consists of Adams, veteran receiver Jakobi Meyers, and second-year receiver Tre Tucker. Theoretically, each receiver works well with the other and allows Getsy to run plenty of route combinations.
Adams and Getsy know what to expect from each other. Meyers nearly reached 1,000 yards last season, and it will not take Getsy half a season to find a way to use Tucker’s speed and ability to stretch a defense. The addition of receiver Michale Gallup is another talented pass-catcher for Getsy. Add in second-year tight end Brock Bowers and rookie tight end Brock Bowers, and the Raiders have a solid group of pass catchers who all do different things well.
The same goes for the Raiders' group of running backs, who are all talented but do different things well. Expected primary back, Zamir White is a strong runner who gets better as the game progresses. Veteran running backs Ameer Abdullah and Alexander Mattison give the Raiders a change of pace backs who can catch the ball out of the backfield.
Getsy can line up any of those three running backs, depending on his game plan, giving the Raiders versatile options at receiver and running back. The Raiders addressed one of their most significant issues from last season. It will be up to Getsy to put the pieces together.
