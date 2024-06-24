Raiders' Offense is Key to Exceeding Expectations
The Las Vegas Raiders’ chances of making the playoffs will hinge on how well their defense performs.
The Raiders were one of the best defensive teams in the league in the second half of the 2023 season when Antonio Pierce took over as the interim coach. Now, they have to perform that way throughout an entire season if they want to return to the postseason.
While the defense should play at a high level next season with the addition of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and continuity with Pierce and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham leading the way, it will be up to the offense to capitalize on the opportunities the defense will give them.
The most obvious example we saw last season embodying that sentiment was the 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at home. The Raiders’ defense gave the offense every chance they could to score points and secure a victory over a sputtering Vikings offense.
But they didn’t, and the Raiders lost a game where they gave up a mere field goal. That can’t happen in 2024 if the Raiders want to reach the goals they have set.
Another example is the 20-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Raiders slowed down one of the speediest, most explosive offenses the league has ever seen just for their offense not to capitalize. Aidan O’Connell threw the game-ending interception to Jalen Ramsey in the fourth quarter, and that was that.
The Raiders cannot have games like this if they aspire to be a playoff team. The offense has to improve, bar none. But how do they do that?
It starts with consistently running the football. The Raiders had one of the league's least effective rushing attacks last season, so they brought in Luke Getsy as their new offensive coordinator. Getsy has been excellent at creating efficient run schemes in his time in the league.
The Raiders also need to be more explosive. Last season, they had just 42 explosive plays (plays of 20 yards or more), which ranked near the bottom of the league.
They have the skill position players to make big plays. They just need to put the ball in Davante Adams, Michael Mayer, and Brock Bowers’ hands and let them make plays.
The blueprint is there for the Raiders to be a better offense in 2024. If they answer their quarterback question, improve their run game, and create more explosive plays, the offense should see an uptick in production.
Doing those three things could win the Raiders two or three extra games, which could find them back in the postseason.
